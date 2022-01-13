There is no doubt that 2022 started on the left foot for Pancho rodriguez. After being chosen as the best competitor of This is War in the 2021 season, the Chilean returned to his native country to spend his holidays with his daughter. However, the contestant from EEG He had to isolate himself with his little girl during Christmas Eve after testing positive for COVID-19.

Now, after the end of his days of relaxation, the southerner went back to Peru to get ready for what will be the new season of America’s reality competition. However, Pancho’s surprise would have been great when he was prevented from returning to Peru by the immigration authorities.

Amor y fuego reveals that Pancho Rodríguez could not enter Peru

Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter took several minutes of the latest edition of this Wednesday, January 12, of Amor y fuego to address the issue. According to the conductors, the member of This is War could not set foot on Peruvian soil after being arrested for participating in the controversial Yahaira Plasencia party. This would have made the reality boy stay at the airport for three days until he had to return to his home country.

“Pancho went to Chile and, upon returning, Migrations did not let him enter. Unfortunately, with the episode he had with Yahaira at the time of COVID-19, he for being a foreigner. Apparently he did not comply with the rules of conduct ”, began Gigi Miter.

“Foreigners are given rules of conduct that they have to comply with and respect. Unfortunately, what happened at Yahaira Plasencia’s party caused that when he wants to return, they prevent him from doing so. They have returned him to Chile, they have not allowed him to enter with his daughter and he has been at the airport for three days, “he added.

Pancho Rodríguez’s message after not being able to enter Peru

After this awkward episode, Pancho rodriguez He used the stories on his Instagram account to deliver a message. The Chilean posted a photo inside the plane along with a thoughtful message.

Pancho Rodríguez spoke out after not being able to enter Peru. Photo: Instagram

“I don’t know why you put this kind of test on me, my Lord. I don’t know what to learn from this, ”he wrote.