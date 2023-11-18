Authorities in the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), have confirmed the evacuation of a large part of the Al Shifa hospital complex in response to an alleged forced evacuation order issued by the Israel Defense Forces ( FDI) deny launching.

This has been confirmed by the general director of the Gaza Ministry of Health, Munir al Bursh, who in statements to Al Jazeera has assured that Israel has called for the evacuation of Al Shifa, where there are still five doctors supervising the eviction process of the wounded.

However, the IDF released a statement shortly after in which it denied having ordered the forced evacuation of the center, but rather worked closely with the Al Shifa authorities to facilitate the eviction of those patients who required it.

Related news



«Medical teams will remain in the hospital for the benefit of patients who do not want or cannot evacuate. Furthermore, during the night the IDF continued to provide food, water and humanitarian aid to the hospital,” added the Israeli military authorities.

For his part, Al Bursh had previously reported that around 120 of the 650 wounded in the center are still in the hospital. “Now we are heading south, and the scenes are miserable (…) So far we have walked two kilometers and the area is completely destroyed,” he added.

«Humanitarian catastrophe»



Along these lines, an emergency supervisor at the Al Shifa hospital has acknowledged to the aforementioned television network that “not all” of the center’s patients have managed to leave the place. “Some of those in the hospital left, while others stayed, including the wounded and sick,” he reported.

For its part, the Foreign Ministry of the Palestinian Authority has denounced that the evacuation of Al Shifa “represents an official Israeli insistence on completing the episodes of execution and genocide against any Palestinian presence in Gaza City and the northern Strip.” .

In a statement released on its official social networks, Palestinian diplomacy has regretted that the eviction of the hospital “deepens the humanitarian catastrophe” that the enclave is facing and also represents “a literal translation of the calls of Israeli extremist fanatics” that they call to the destruction of the Gaza Strip.

The Gazan authorities have assured that the IDF has made a call this morning for the total evacuation of the Al Shifa hospital, the scene of a ground incursion already in the middle of the week. However, the Israeli Army has denied having expressed itself in those terms.

During their mid-week raid on Al Shifa, Israeli troops confirmed finding weaponry, operating rooms in even tunnels operated by Hamas in the hospital complex.