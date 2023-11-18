An international award for Bosch. The German giant won the sixth edition of the DEKRA Road Safety Award 2023 for the company’s daily commitment to road safety. The award was received by Camillo Mazza, General Manager Robert Bosch GmbH Branch in Italy.

The prize

The DEKRA Road Safety Award which enhances the work of the most active entities, Italian companies or professional figures in the field of road safety, was presented by Toni Purcaro, President of DEKRA Italy and head of DEKRA Region Central East Europe & Middle East, during the #FORUMAutoMotive which was held in Milan. “Road safety has always been a fundamental issue for Bosch. In fact, through our Technology for Life – to quote our slogan – we are committed to making the mobility of the future increasingly safer”, commented Camillo Mazza. “For this reason, we are constantly expanding our portfolio with systems that protect road users and constantly perfecting existing technologies.”

Other previously awarded figures

Camillo Mazza joins the deserving figures who have been awarded in past editions, such as the lawyer. Francesco Rocca, then President of the Italian Red Cross; Ferruccio Resta, Rector of the Polytechnic of Milan; Alberto Bombassei, President of Brembo; Prefect Roberto Sgalla, former Central Director of Specialties of the State Police; the Mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci in his role as extraordinary commissioner for the reconstruction of the viaduct over the Polcevera.