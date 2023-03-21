It is a cliché that you will hear more often, but this is really the end of an era. This Challenger Demon 170 is the last of the Dodge’s ‘Last Call’ line. After this there will be no more Challengers with petrol engines, but fortunately the brand has opted for a fitting farewell. The Dodge Challenger Demon 170 is the strongest muscle car ever to roll out of the factory.

The 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine produces an overwhelming 1,039 hp and 1,281 Nm with E85 petrol. Would you rather tank E10? Then the engine reaches 912 hp and 1,098 Nm of torque. That is also enough for trips to the Aldi. This means that a sprint from 0 to 96 km/h (60 miles) is done in 1.66 seconds on a drag strip. You won’t be able to do that easily on the street. You can experience 2G when accelerating.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 at the quarter mile

Important for the Americans: the latest Challenger is also Dodge’s fastest muscle car at the quarter mile. For the first time, a standard Dodge manages to run a quarter mile in less than nine seconds. That makes it faster at that distance than just about anything you know – from the Tesla Model S Plaid to the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

There is a 3.0-liter supercharger on the Hemi V8 engine that comes from the Hellephant crate engine. The injectors can now spray 621 liters per hour into the cylinders. That gives your savings shower head an inferiority complex. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The price of the last Challenger

Dodge builds the Challenger SRT Demon 170 only for the United States and Canada. The US receives 3,000 pieces and 300 go to the northern neighbors. Everyone who buys one receives a personalized set of glasses and a carafe. The price paid by the customers is at least $96,666, about 90,000 euros. Deliveries should start sometime in the fall.

And yes, he can just go on the street. Do you want to use it at an official event of the NHRA drag racing association? Then you need to mount a roll cage and a parachute. According to the rules, this car is too fast to put down on the drag strip without these adjustments. You have to have a roll cage mounted yourself, but Dodge has the rest of the stuff for you.