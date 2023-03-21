Fear during a celebration in Villafranca Tirrena, in the province of Messina, in Sicily. A newborn ended up in the hospital after her Baptism. It seems that instoup there was a substance other than simple holy water, such as someacid, which caused some disturbances to the little girl. Fortunately, however, her life would not be in danger.

Photo source from Pixabay

On Sunday, March 19, 2023, the family of this newborn was reunited in one church of Villafranca Tirrena, to celebrate his Baptism. During the purification rite, however, something happened. To notice the godfather of the little one.

In fact, the godfather of the little girl noticed, coming into contact with a few drops of holy water, that something was wrong. In contact with the skin of his hands, the water immediately stinged. The man immediately warned the priest, but the little girl had already come into contact with a few drops of the liquid that was contaminated.

Later, it was discovered that there were in the stoup traces of a disinfectant which was usually used to clean rooms. A potentially dangerous substance if placed in contact with delicate parts of a person’s body. Let alone a little girl.

Immediately there baby girl’s family she rushed to the hospital for first aid on the case. Luckily the little girl didn’t suffer injuries serious and everything was resolved in a short time. But so much was the fear for all those present in the church for the Baptism of the newborn.

Photo source from Pixabay

Newborn in hospital after Baptism: how did that disinfectant end up in the stoup?

The Carabinieri of the local station are now investigating the case. According to what emerged, the disinfectant used as a solvent to clean the rooms would have accidentally ended up in thestoupso it would be a human error.

Photo source from Pixabay

At the moment, in fact, the agents are inclined to exclude the track that would refer to an intentional gesture by someone.