

12/12/2024



Updated at 4:27 p.m.





He Seville He faces the last preparatory training sessions for the match he will play this Saturday against the Celtic of Vigo. A special duel for those from Nervión, since it will be Jesús Navas’ last game at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. With this motivation, the entire group is working to get the three points and give their first captain the last victory at home. For this, Garcia Pimienta It has almost the entire squad after Sambi Lokonga joined training this week. However, the Adrià Pedrosa injury Against Atlético de Madrid, this caused the Catalan coach to make up to three changes to the eleven to replace the left back.

A movement that revealed the coach’s lack of confidence in the other side he has in the squad to occupy the left-handed side. And it is that Valentine Boat He has only played a total of 286 minutes in LaLiga, distributed over seven games. The delicate sporting situation requires that all players be very involved defensively and the Argentine has obvious shortcomings in this regard. Hence, García Pimienta has given Pedrosa the starting role after the departure of Marcos Acuña.

Looking ahead to next Saturday’s match, the Sevilla coach has the option of repeating the Metropolitano formula. Kike Salas replaced as full-backwhich turned out to be a more than efficient patch (and even gave two goal assists), and place Gudelj in the center of defense. However, the Serbian reduced the effectiveness of the defense and was highly criticized for his performance in this area. With Sambi Lokonga recovered, it does not seem that Gudelj’s place will be in the midfield either, since it is more than possible that Pimienta will choose to align the Belgian with Saúl and Sow.

Another variant would be to start Badé alongside Marcao and keep Kike on the left. A risky bet, taking into account the Brazilian’s latest interventions. If the central pair chosen were finally Badé and Kike Salasthe red and white coach can resort to wild card by Gonzalo Montiel. The Argentine has already played on that side on several occasions with Sevilla this season, although the result has not been the best.