New platforms were activated on Wednesday evening. Mikaela Shiffrin, Aleksander Aamodt-Kilde, Linus Strasser, all of them and many more shared on their social media profiles a second letter to the Fis President Johan Eliaschin which the athletes criticize the approach of the head of the world association in dealing with the possible investor CVC – and demand improvements in their dealings with one another. In a polite but firm tone, addressed to Eliash. And in shorter words, in a second slide, explains for her followers: “We don’t pretend we know everything. We simply ask for more transparency and consideration for our voices and the offers that are on the table that affect the future of our sport.”