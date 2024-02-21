Actress Francesca Neri has a new boyfriend with whom she recently came out. Who is Claudio Amendola's ex-wife with after her divorce from her famous colleague?

Since she divorced her ex-husband, the actor and director Claudio Amendola, she had practically never been spotted with anyone by the paparazzi, always ready to immortalize the new loves of celebrities. But today Francesca Neri she comes out into the open with her new boyfriend, despite her having seen the faces in front of the photographers stationed. Who is the actress with today?

In 2022 Claudio Amendola and Francesca Neri they announced their divorce, after 25 years of love and a son, Rocco. Interviewed by Rai Radio 2's I Lunatici, she told how she felt:

“I've never talked about my marriage, let alone talking about the end of my marriage. I'm very good. Above all, I am finally living my life, I am finally living it in truth and freedom“.

The actress is always very reluctant to talk about herself. Even when she decided to talk about the illness that struck her, she did so through a book. A story that aims to be a helping hand to those who suffer from chronic interstitial cystitis like her.

“Chronic interstitial cystitis which, in its most acute phase, caused her three years of highly disabling pain, suffering, giving up work and negative thoughts, and with which she has now managed to establish a balanced coexistence“.

Francesca Neri has a new boyfriend: his name is Silvano Loia

Recently, however, the actress was caught by the paparazzi always stationed with her new flame. The Weekly Who, in fact, saw it together with Silvano Loiapurchasing manager of Rai Way, a company that manages the broadcast network of the public TV radio and television signal.

The weekly magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini he caught them together in Florence, where they perhaps celebrated her birthday together: last February 10th Francesca Neri, in fact, celebrated her 60th birthday.

“It's the first time we've seen them together, but judging by their intimacy, they've been a couple for a while now. Not too much, however, because during their romantic escape they mainly saw the hotel room in Florence, where they remained closed for almost the entire time of their stay“.