09/12/2023

Future interest rates begin this Tuesday’s session, the 12th, falling, after the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for August came in weaker than expected. The index closed August with an increase of 0.23%, from 0.12% in July, at the bottom of Projeções Broadcast estimates, which should strengthen bets for the total budget in the Selic loosening cycle.

Additionally, returns on long Treasuries have lost steam.

At 9:05 am, the interbank deposit contract (DI) rate for January 2025 fell to 10.400%, from 10.479% in the previous adjustment.

The DI for January 2027 fell to 10.300%, from 10.387%, and that for January 2029 reached a minimum of 10.830%, from 10.908% in the previous adjustment.