Regarding the main economic challenges of the retirement phase, they can be summarized – according to what economic analysts said in separate statements to the “Sky News Arabia” website, as follows:

Decreased income: With the cessation of monthly work income, individuals find themselves faced with the challenge of reduced financial income that may affect their ability to meet their basic needs and enjoy their favorite activities.

Increased health care costs: As you age, health care and medication costs may increase, putting a strain on finances.

High costs of living: The cost of living may increase over time due to inflation, affecting the ability of retirees to meet their daily needs.

Limited investment returns: Individuals may rely on their investments to increase their income after retirement, but the challenge lies in the limited returns on investments and the volatility of the financial markets.

Balance between income and spending

To this, the economist, Dr. Al-Sayyid Khadr, adds the dilemma of “lack of balance and social justice in salaries and pensions” in some countries, where there is a clear gap between what an employee receives during his work and the retirement pension he receives later after reaching retirement age.

This gap has forced many individuals who have reached retirement age to search for new jobs that suit their age and health conditions, in order to meet their basic needs.

In the Arab region, according to World Bank reports, the number of retirees over the age of 65 is expected to exceed the number of children under the age of 15 by the year 2050. According to the Bank’s reports, “Arab retirement systems cover only 35 percent of the population.” “.

At the same time, the economic expert also draws attention to the gap in retirement pension between employees in different institutions, among the challenges that can be highlighted in this context as well for some Arab societies, pointing to the necessity of making legislative amendments that improve the conditions of retirees.

In this context, Khader offers a set of advice that may help retirees overcome their financial circumstances, the most important of which is the necessity for every individual to have a small business before reaching retirement age. To improve his income, in addition to this project will provide job opportunities.

In addition, there is another variety of advice on how to properly and “early” financial planning for this important age stage, arranged as follows:

Determine financial needs: Before retirement, individuals should determine their expected post-retirement expenses, including basic living, health care, travel and entertainment, among others.

Create an accurate budget: Retirees should create an accurate budget that reflects their disposable income and various expenses. This will help them track their expenses and avoid overspending.

Diversifying sources of income: In addition to retirement, other sources of income can be considered such as investments, or providing professional consultations partially.

Preparing an investment plan: Retirees, from the pre-retirement stage, should search for investment opportunities that are commensurate with the level of risk tolerance that they can bear, and rely on a balanced investment plan that achieves a good return in the long term.

Purchasing Retirement Insurance: Consideration can be given to purchasing retirement insurance that provides a fixed income to retirees for life after retirement.

Debt restructuring: Trying to reduce debt before retirement as much as possible, to reduce financial stress when your income declines.

Financial planning for the post-retirement stage requires an accurate estimate of financial needs and the adoption of various financial strategies to insure against the economic challenges associated with individuals’ retirement. It is necessary to work to achieve a balance between spending, income and investments to ensure sustainable financial stability during the retirement years.

Balance between income and spending

For his part, Professor of Economics at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, Dr. Ali Abdel Raouf Al-Idrissi, points out that financial planning for the retirement stage is a joint role between the state and the citizen, as states must invest pension funds; In order to provide a pension that provides a decent life and is commensurate with inflation rates and current living conditions.

As for the individual, Al-Idrisi explains that individuals must have different investment ideas. So that they can implement any project with the amount of the end-of-service reward that generates profits for them, whether it is freelance work or safe investments, stressing that relying only on the financial allocations (pensions) that the retiree receives every month is useless and insufficient for his requirements.

Al-Idrissi identifies a number of steps that help in good financial planning for the retirement stage, which is supposed to begin, or in a group of them, with the first monthly income the individual receives from his job, including:

Buy investment certificates, they are a safe haven.

Establishing a private business project provides the individual with additional income. If the individual has knowledge of commercial activity, it is possible to invest his savings in any commercial project, and this depends on the person’s ability and knowledge of the market.

Buying assets: Assets preserve savings, such as real estate – by buying real estate and then renting it or selling it after prices rise – and if an individual wants to buy real estate, he must do so during his work period, so that he can pay his installments before retirement.

Early preparation for retirement

In turn, the economic expert, Dr. Samar Adel, stated that individuals must save a portion of their salaries monthly to support them after retirement, if they have the ability to do so, so that the individual determines his basic expenses, then deducts an amount to save, and this depends on the value of the salary before the pension.

She stressed the necessity of maintaining the monthly budget until the specified amount is saved, and after that the individual searches for ways to maintain and increase savings by investing in various mechanisms, especially safe havens such as gold and real estate.

The economic expert confirmed that the ideal solution for employees who have the ability to save from their monthly salary is to resort to investment in various forms, while those who cannot save must put the end-of-service bonus amount in bank investment certificates, which generate a periodic return (monthly, quarterly, or otherwise). ), or resorting to gold, and putting the profits generated by gold into small projects after that.