Fujairah (Al-Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the activities of the Arab Judo Championship for age groups were concluded, and organized by the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, in cooperation with the Judo Federation, and under the supervision of the Arab Federation, and it was held at the Zayed Sports Complex of the General Sports Authority in Fujairah, with the participation of about 400 people. Individuals representing 26 clubs from 8 countries: the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Libya, and Yemen.

The final team championship witnessed the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, the host of the tournament, continuing its brilliance and winning the team championship title, in addition to the promising girls’ championship and the youth championship, which represents the true supporter of the national teams, while the Sharjah Club ranked second at the team level, the Kalba Union came in third place, and Khor Fakkan came in third place. The third is “shared.”

At the conclusion of the tournament, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Body Building and Physical Strength Federation, accompanied by Nasser Al Tamimi, member of the National Olympic Committee and Secretary General of the Judo Federation, Mohammed Jassim Al Sajwani, Assistant Secretary and Director of the Championship, Ahmed Al Balushi, and Issa Bin Howeiden, Ali Al Yamahi, members of the Board of Directors, and Abdullah Zainal, games supervisor at the Khor Fakkan Club, crowned the participating players and coaches with the four-place cups and medals, concluding the tournament for which the Fujairah Martial Arts Club provided all the requirements for success.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Darei, President of the Judo Federation, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Supreme President of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, on the success of the Arab Judo Championship for age groups, which was hosted by the club, which provided it with all the requirements for success, investing in attention and support. And the generous sponsorship, which reflected the bright face of UAE sports, in light of the follow-up of the organizing committee headed by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al-Zeyoudi, his deputy Nader Abu Shawish, director of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, and the assistant staff of organizers and volunteers who were very trustworthy.

Ibn Thaloub renewed his praise for the excellence and brilliance of the Fujairah Martial Arts Judo teams at the gender level, as well as the positive participation of the Emirates Center’s young women’s team through their first competitive participation, which produced many positives, as the tournament was an opportunity for the national teams apparatus to learn about the skills of the rising participating players in the ranks. 7 Emirati clubs, during the championship competitions, which were organized by members of the Federation, represented by Mohammed Jassim Al-Sajwani, Assistant Secretary of the Federation and Tournament Director, Issa bin Huwaiden, member of the Federation’s Board of Directors, Chairman of the Eastern and Northern Region Clubs Committee, and Shaaban Al-Sayyed, Executive Director. For the championship, and the rest of the federation’s auxiliary bodies.