Filippo Turetta’s father: “I would have preferred it to have ended differently”

The father of Filippo Turetta, the 22-year-old who killed his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin, breaks his silence and reveals that perhaps he would have preferred a different ending for his son, arrested yesterday in Germany.

“We want to extend our utmost condolences to Giulia’s family. She frequented our house, we loved her. And with Filippo they seemed like the perfect couple. We can’t understand how something like this could happen” Nicola declared to journalists.

Nicola is unable to give himself an explanation: “As a father I thought he was a perfect son, never any problems at school, no fights ever. It’s not conceivable, I don’t know, something must have exploded in his brain.”

Filippo’s father confirms that his son was desperate the first time he was left by Giulia: “He told me: I’ll kill myself, I can’t live without Giulia. But I consoled him. ‘You will find others’: we were all young, these things happen. Then they got back together, then again in August they broke up I don’t know.. but I think she felt safe when she went out with him. You see a violent one.”

When asked what he will say to Filippo, the father replies: “It’s hard… at this point I would have preferred it to end differently after the discovery of Giulia’s body… but he’s my son, I have to give him strength, life must move forward and now I hope to see it.”