On Friday morning, a fuel truck overturned on the Moscow Ring Road in the south-west of Moscow, fuel spilled along the road.

According to Izvestia, the incident occurred at the exit on the inside of the 43rd kilometer of the highway on Academician Varga Street.

According to preliminary data, the car skidded due to icy conditions.

Emergency services are on the scene, their forces are aimed at lifting the fuel truck with a special crane. Firefighters are monitoring the situation as there is a threat of explosion due to damage to the fuel tank of a fuel tanker.

The exit to Akademika Varga Street is temporarily closed.

In January, a fuel truck and a truck collided in the Chernyshkovsky district of the Volgograd region. As reported by the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region, a truck with a trailer was moving along the A-260 Volgograd-Kamensk-Shakhtinsky highway, at the 169th km the driver allowed a congress into the oncoming traffic lane and a subsequent collision with a Mercedes fuel truck. The 50-year-old truck driver was injured.