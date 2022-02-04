But the surprise that occurred to the Spanish authorities, according to what the science website Science Alert reported on Friday, was that the prisoner woke up in the morgue just before the autopsy began.

And the guards of a prison in Spain had found Gonzalo Montoya Jimenez, 29, unconscious in his cell on the morning of January 7, 2018, and after two forensic doctors examined him, they concluded that he was dead.

He did not show any signs that the prisoner had been subjected to violence, and they did not notice any vital sign in his body, so we announced his death. An hour later, a third forensic doctor examined the body, approved the first assessments, and issued a third death report. Jiménez was placed in the black body bag, but something unexpected happened: the doctors heard snoring in the black bag in the mortuary.

Jiménez had already spent time in the mortuary maintaining his body temperature, and his skin had been marked with scalpel guides in preparation for his impending autopsy.

When a forensic doctor opened the black bag, he found that the prisoner was still alive.

Immediately, Jimenez was then taken under guard in an ambulance to another hospital to recover from the mysterious incident that he was exposed to.

In the end, it was reported that the prisoner’s condition is stable.

But what remained puzzling until 2022, is how this person managed to deceive the forensic doctors?

Doctors say that the deceptive case of death may be the result of what is known as “wooden fainting”, in which a person loses consciousness and sensation, as well as physical rigidity.

It is not clear how this prisoner got into this condition, although he was previously ill and suffered from epilepsy and was taking medication for him, and his family said that he It was not easy for him to stick to the medication.

At the hospital, it took 24 hours for the prisoner who first spoke of the possibility of seeing his wife woke up.