One race, two worlds: When Charlie Dalin completed his Vendée Globe triumph in record time on Tuesday morning, Boris Herrmann still had more than 3,000 nautical miles to reach the finish in Les Sables-d’Olonne. While Dalin was warmed by victorious fire and fan cheers in the bitter cold, Herrmann had just passed the equator. Herrmann had to witness from afar how the most important solo regatta in sailing remained in French hands. Dalin, 40, raced around the world in 64 days, 19 hours, 22 minutes and 49 seconds. He beat Armel Le Cléac’h’s eight-year-old record by 9 days, 8 hours, 12 minutes and 57 seconds.

After the victory, the Norman said: “I am the happiest man in the world today.” Dalin had already crossed the finish line first in 2021. At that time, however, he was overtaken by Yannick Bestaven, who pushed past Dalin with time credit for a rescue mission. This time Bestaven congratulated his competitor: “I told you four years ago, now it has come true. Congratulations to you and your team, it’s so well deserved.” Herrmann also bowed: “That’s fantastic for Charlie. He sailed a perfect race, took risks and made absolutely no mistakes.” As a competitor, it makes him “a little sad to be so far behind the winner,” said Herrmann. “I try not to think about it too much.”

For Herrmann, after a few small missteps at the start combined with bad weather, a small deficit turned into a huge one. The frontrunners had achieved inspiring winds in the South Atlantic and were moving away in later, often better weather windows. “There was a huge meteorological split in this Vendée Globe. That doesn’t detract from the performance of the people in front. But it’s not like they’re faster all the time sailing and we’re kind of paddling around here and being slow,” said Herrmann. Recently, technical setbacks and a nearby lightning strike with a lot of electronic breakage cost him miles. Herrmann is expected to reach the goal between January 24th and 26th. Germany’s most famous sailor fought for the best possible top ten placement in tenth place on race day 66. “I hope for a good northern hemisphere without too much stress. “I treated Neptune and Rasmus to a double portion of very good rum,” said Herrmann at the equator. He now rates his overall performance higher compared to fifth place at the premiere: “The field is much stronger. I’m in a much better mental state, have no problems with loneliness, fewer problems with stress, have already been to the mast twice and recently no longer had a fear of heights.” In this respect, says Herrmann, what has been achieved feels “almost like a greater success”.