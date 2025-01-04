The cleaning and maintaining order in a house is something that requires time and, sometimes, we do not have enough time to make everything perfect. That is why we often go postponing tasks that are not very urgent or necessary for day to day life.

Leaving aside the most basic things like washing the dishes or putting them in the dishwasher, making the beds, sweeping the floor or keeping the sink and toilet clean, there are many other details that are done less frequently or that, directly, are not even done, they can also mean a before and after in the appearance and state of your home.

We are referring to those appliances or other plastic elements that are white and that, with the passage of time, become that yellowish color that gives it an appearance of being dirty or neglected. This usually occurs, for example, in washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, controls, air conditioners or light switches. If you want to put an end to this situation, thanks to social networks we will tell you a trick easy and simple to achieve it.

The homemade trick is to take cream 30 or 40 volume hydrogen peroxide, also called hydrogen peroxide and, with a brush, spread it over the entire surface that we want to whiten, as long as it is plastic or rubber. Then it should be covered with plastic wrap and left to act for at least 24 hours. The ideal thing for the trick to work is to put the elements in the sunbut if this is not possible, you can also add heat with a hair dryer and be very careful. This is shown through an Instagram video.









Although in the images you can see how it has worked, below we leave you one more video, this time from TikTok, in which the popular account @puestamoslo_a_prove, popular for trying different tricks and home remedies, already proved that this method really works.

Extra tips

Although in the first video you can read the different recommendations for perform this trick safely and in the correct way, it is worth emphasizing that it is necessary to put on gloves before handling carbon peroxide, to avoid possible harmful effects.

In addition, we must also be delicate when removing the mixture once the acting time has passed. As an extra tip, it is recommended repeat the process If at first we notice that the surface has not whitened as much as we want.