Tired of “we have received your resume?”: this is how you can block ‘spam’ calls on your mobile

The mobile phone, an indispensable tool in everyday life, has also become a battleground against unwanted calls. These calls interrupt important conversations or simply ruin moments of rest. These annoying calls, many of them of unknown or even fraudulent origin, are known as telephone ‘spam’. Although many people ignore them, these types of calls have become one of the most common annoyances of the digital age.

This phenomenon has grown in recent years due to the ease with which telephone numbers can be obtained and used by companies, and in some cases, criminals. In fact, the numbers usually dialed from automated call centers offer promotions, financial services, insurance offers or, in the worst case, try to scam users. Although telephone operators often use the “do not disturb” option, there are more effective options to block this type of unwanted communications, especially with advances in cell phone technology. smartphones.

How to block calls on Android

Android device users can easily block spam calls by taking advantage of the tools built into the operating system. According to Google’s official guide, there are several options available to manage unwanted calls. The most common function is to restrict unknown numbers or those that are perceived as annoying.

On Android, the process is as follows:

Access the phone app: Open the phone app on your Android device, which is usually the default app for making calls. Locate the number or incoming call: If a call comes in that you want to block, simply access the call log or identify the number in the recent calls list. Blocking the number: Once the number appears in the call history, tap on the number you want to block. On the call information screen, tap the three dots in the upper right corner. An options menu will open where you must select the “Block number” option.

In addition to blocking individual numbers, Android also offers an option to restrict unknown numbers. This can be done through the phone application settings, activating the “Block unknown numbers” option. This option is useful to avoid calls from those people or entities whose numbers are not saved in the phonebook.

How to block calls on iPhone

iPhone users also have tools to block spam calls. The procedure is very similar to that of Android. To do this, follow these steps:

Access the Phone app: Open the Phone app from your iPhone’s home screen. View the incoming call number: When you receive an unwanted call, access the call history and select the number you want to disable. Blocking the number: Tap the call information, then you will see the “Block this contact” option. By selecting this option, the number will be automatically rejected and will not be able to call you again.

Additionally, applications like truecaller either Hiya They allow you to identify and cancel unwanted calls in real time, based on collaborative databases that contain thousands of numbers associated with fraudulent or commercial practices.

If the above options are not enough, there are additional alternatives that users can explore to reduce commercial or fraudulent calls. One of the most effective is the Robinson List, a registry in which users can sign up to not receive advertising or commercial calls. This service, free in Spain, allows users to include their telephone number in an exclusion list that companies must consult before carrying out a commercial campaign.

In addition to having tools that allow these calls to be blocked, authorities have also issued warning messages on how to identify and avoid telephone scams. In a video recently released by the National Policeadvice was offered on how to spot scam calls and what to do if you receive them.

Spam calls and phone scams are a growing problem in the digital age, but with blocking options available on mobile phones and additional services like the Robinson List, the inconvenience can be greatly minimized. From basic settings on Android and iPhone to the use of specialized applications, there are several ways to reduce the impact of these types of unwanted calls. However, it is important that users also stay informed about security practices to avoid falling for scams. With a little effort and the right tools, telephone spam can be brought under control.