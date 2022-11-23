Francia Márquez, vice president of Colombia, and Pepa Bueno, director of EL PAÍS, speak within the framework of the 2023 Trends Forum, which celebrates its fifth edition on Thursday. From here you can follow the meeting live, which will be attended by authorities, opinion leaders, representatives of relevant Spanish companies, guests and sponsors. Márquez and Bueno will discuss, among other things, the future of Colombia after Gustavo Petro’s victory and the new panorama that is opening up in Latin America, where for the first time the five main economies in the region will be governed by the left.

The dialogue between the Colombian vice president and the director of EL PAÍS will take place between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. After its conclusion, a dinner with all attendees is scheduled.

Several round tables and interviews will be held on Thursday between 09:15 and 14:00. All can be followed on the EL PAÍS website through the live video broadcast or through the different chronicles that will be published throughout the day. The forum is organized by EL PAÍS and Harmon, with the sponsorship of Abanca, Abertis, EY, Iberdrola, Telefónica and Tendam.

