People walk on the Seine next to the Eiffel Tower. The federal government has classified France as a high-risk area since midnight. © Thomas Samson / AFP / dpa

The corona situation in Europe is worsening. Due to the high number of infections, the federal government has declared France and Denmark to be high-risk areas.

Berlin – The federal government is now classifying France and Denmark as high-risk areas due to the high number of corona infections. The regulation came into force on Sunday at midnight.

With the exception of Luxembourg, all of Germany’s neighboring countries will be considered high-risk areas in the future. Anyone who enters from there and is not fully vaccinated or recovered must be quarantined for ten days. With a negative test you can get rid of it after five days at the earliest.

Other high risk areas

New high-risk areas are also Norway, Lebanon and Andorra, as the Robert Koch Institute announced on Friday. Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Albania, North Macedonia and Moldova were removed from the risk list.

Countries and regions with a particularly high risk of infection are classified as high-risk areas. But it is not just the infection numbers that are decisive. Other criteria are the speed at which the virus is spreading, the burden on the health system or a lack of data on the corona situation. dpa