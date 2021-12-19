CD Projekt RED has settled a dispute in court with its investors. About it informs edition of The Verge.

According to information from the company, the creators of Cyberpunk 2077 agreed to pay out $ 1.85 million to investors. The parties agreed to terminate the litigation. The agreement states that the filing party waives any claims against CD Projekt RED and its board members.

The journalists noted that in this way the Polish company bought off the initiators of the lawsuit. The authors noted that almost two million dollars is an insignificant amount for a studio that creates large game projects. So, the development budget for Cyberpunk 2077 was about $ 316 million; by the end of 2020, the company had sold almost 14 million copies of the game.

It is clarified that the completed lawsuit was a collective one – earlier it was combined from four lawsuits from CD Projekt RED investors. The company was accused of misleading investors about its financial performance. According to experts, over the past year, the shares of the Polish corporation fell by 54 percent.

In the summer, the British investment company Abri Advisors, which has a stake in CD Projekt RED, demanded to fire the heads of the Polish studio. First of all, investors are unhappy with the failure caused by the unsuccessful launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on the market, and the decrease in the company’s capitalization.