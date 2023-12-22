EBut it happened at that time that a command went out from the traffic light coalition that everyone in the world should use CO 2 save, at least every German. That's why one evening in Advent, a traveler didn't take a taxi from Frankfurt Airport to the city, but took the bus; At least for the last few kilometers he wanted to have a clear conscience. And where else can you learn so much about your neighbor, whom Christians are supposed to love as themselves? At most in the ICE, when the person sitting next to you pours his heart out to the entire open-plan car on his cell phone.

And behold, the traveler was not disappointed on this bus either. As soon as he started moving, a loud reasoning began within him. Not according to the season about where the best mulled wine is and the tastiest cinnamon stars. No, the debate was about whether it was a sin for a Muslim to kill a Christian. Two of the three scribes who argued with the fury of the youth firmly denied this: only those who transport another Muslim to the afterlife will end up in Jahannam.

As if they hadn't noticed the discussion

Our traveler then asked himself what he should do now. Coming out as an unbeliever and risking being put to the test when it comes to sin before you reach the final destination? The traveler didn't even have a nail clipper with him because he was coming from the plane. And all the other passengers behaved like Mortimer did in the After Eight commercial: They acted as if they hadn't noticed the discussion. Our traveler also preferred not to say anything. The excuse he used to justify his silence to himself was: ICE is more likely to be on time than for you to dissuade these people from their views. But every time the bus's brakes squealed, it felt like a rooster was crowing.

How happy the involuntary listener was when the debate turned to religion, whose rules were somewhat more familiar to him than the commandments of the Koran, which seem to be controversial even among Muslims. The one of the three young theologians who had a different opinion about sin said that he did believe that Jesus existed. “Hallelujah!” cheered the possibly only church tax payer on the bus, still only inwardly. But his expression almost gave him away, brightening so much at this concession that the other passengers might have thought the moon had risen. But it was only half. Because even the dissident thought it was complete nonsense that Jesus was God's son: Allah, to whom alone all honor belongs, would not share it with an offspring! And the Almighty doesn't need the Holy Spirit for anything







Doing it like Söder is not enough

Then the traveler tore his hair out, beat his chest and said (again only to himself): If only you had paid more attention back then in confirmation class! Then you could now tell the three boys that they no longer knew whether they were Muslims, Christians or Jews. Where are the crusaders from Pegida when you need them? Of course, it should also be clear to less militant defenders of the Christian West that it is not enough to put on a new confessional sweater every year like Söder – the CSU boss even has one for every Sunday in Advent – or to share the good news of “Driving home for” at a Christmas market “Christmas (in a bus)”. You should be able to recite what exactly the job of the Holy Spirit is, even on public transport.

But we didn't even hear in the ICE that one of our fellow believers had even discussed the sixth commandment on their cell phone with their whatever or the question of how the Christmas tree, with its pagan roots, managed to immigrate into our dominant culture. Oh Tannenbaum, at least we succeeded in integrating you! This year we are particularly grateful to be able to celebrate the birth of Christ unscathed under him. We also wish all our readers a peaceful holiday, regardless of their faith.