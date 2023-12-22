The network of countries in which Telepass electronic toll services are available is further expanding. The leading Italian integrated mobility company has in fact added the Croatia, for a total of 15 European countries in which the electronic toll payment service is active to vehicles over 3.5 tonnes and buses. In July the company announced the extension to the country of the Telepass “European Service” for electronic tolls for light vehicles already active in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal.

The Telepass network for heavy vehicles

Vehicles weighing over 3.5 tonnes with a Telepass SAT device on board can therefore travel on the motorway in 15 European countries (Italy, France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Hungary, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Croatia) without stopping at the toll booth and subsequently paying the tolls in a single invoice. Telepass thus establishes itself as the operator that offers the widest geographical coverage for the electronic toll payment service in Europe for heavy vehicles, with approximately 180,000 km of roads and motorways covered.

Croatian roads covered

Specifically, the service has been integrated on over 1,000 km of Croatian motorways managed by Hrvatske Autoceste and heavy vehicles and buses will be able to pay the electronic toll on the routes: A1 Zagreb – Split – Dubrovnik; A3 Bregana – Zagreb – Lipovac; A4 Zagreb – Goričan; A5 Beli Manastir – Osijek – Bosnia and Herzegovina; A6 Rijeka – Zagreb; A7 Rupa – Križišće; A10 Ploče – Bosnia and Herzegovina Border; A11 Motorway Zagreb – Sisak; D425 Ploče – Karamatići.

Telepass's objectives

“With the extension of the toll payment service for heavy vehicles in Croatia, Telepass consolidates its growth at an international level, contributing to the simplification of the movement of goods and people within the European road network through a single interoperable device” – he has declared Paolo Malerba, Chief Business Officer of Telepasswhich continues – “We aim to offer an increasingly integrated service and a borderless travel experience. Our goal, in the future, is to be able to extend this service to other countries as well.”