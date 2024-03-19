Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 10:57 p.m.











Macabre discovery of four corpses in an apartment in the historic center of Toledo. The National Police is already investigating the circumstances of this event, although there is hardly any information about it at the moment, beyond the fact that one of the deceased had been missing, at least, since last Friday, according to what one of its officers had reported by telephone. close to the agents.

The victims are three men and a woman, whose identities, age or nationalities have not been provided, although according to police sources some of them could be of Romanian origin. The home, which was being searched by Police specialists, is located on the Cuesta de Santa Leocadia in the capital of Castile-La Mancha, according to information from the Government Delegation.