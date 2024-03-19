In an event held in Lisbon, the presentation of the new logo for the 2030 World Cup which is being organized by Portugal, Morocco and Spain. This introduces the 3 host countries where the sun, sea and the soccer ball are used as symbols.

The event had as guests the presidents of the 3 federations, Fernando Gomes (Portugal), Fauzi Lekjaa (Morocco) and Fernando Sanz who is the director of International Business Development. In addition, the ambassadors for the fair that will be held in 6 years were announced.

Among the highlights of the presentation was the logo that they will use for the fair. This is made up of a sun, sea and the soccer ball, which according to the explanation are key elements of each of the host nations chosen by FIFA.

“The sun, a fundamental element that makes our countries the main tourist destinations in the world,” said António Laranjo, coordinator of the candidate. He added that the sea “celebrates the unique coasts that unite the three nations” and the ball that clearly represents the sport.

This is what the 2030 World Cup logo looks like | Photo: EFE

It was also agreed that Portugal will not have the final of the 2030 World CupThis is because it does not have a stadium that meets FIFA's conditions, which are to hold at least 80,000 people, which is why Spain and Morocco will decide which one will host the fight for the title.

“Portugal does not have that stadium, it is not going to make investments to expand the capacity of the stadiums. That means that Portugal is not going to have the World Cup final,” added António Laranjo.

Ambassadors

The 2030 World Cup has welcomed several important elements of both women's and men's football to be the ambassadors of the tournament, among which Cristiano Ronaldo, Andrés Iniesta, Irene Pareses, Yassine Bounou, Luis Figo, Dolores Silva, Emmanuel Adebayor among others.