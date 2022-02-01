More good news from the GT3 racing world. After Toyota unveiled its brilliant GT3 Concept a few weeks ago, Ford is now making a tasty announcement. They will bring a Mustang GT3 and a factory-backed GTD Pro team in the IMSA racing series, which will be managed by their Canadian project partner Multimatic.

Ford Performance says the Mustang GT3 will make its debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2024 and will be on sale to customers that same year. Only for track use, that is – although we do not rule out the possibility that we will make a tentative suggestion to Ford to also come up with a road version.

The engine of the Ford Mustang GT3

We already have a few technical details. So we know it will get a 5.0-litre Coyote naturally aspirated V8 built by M-Sport in the UK. That should make it the loudest car on the entire grid in any case. The V8 is mated to a transaxle in the rear, and Ford mounts double wishbone suspension at the front and rear. Naturally, the body panels are carbon fiber and there are wild aero additions, one of which stands out in the picture above.

But Ford Performance has even more news. They also confirmed that the GT4 customer program will continue alongside the new Ford Mustang GT3 business. The next GT4 version of the Mustang will make its debut in 2023. Good job there at the blue oval.