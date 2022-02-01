“We primary school children of retirement age, offer 2 years to the health service, with no salary.” In times of pandemic, which has put the NHS to a severe test, this is the generous “offer of help” addressed to the Government by a group of doctors, written down in black and white in a letter today in ‘Repubblica’, signed by Carlo Antona, of the University of Milan; Michele Battaglia, of the University of Bari; Nicola Mangialardi, of the San Camillo hospital in Rome; Francesco Musumeci, of San Camillo in Rome; Giancarlo Palasciano, of the University of Siena; Francesco Talarico, of the Civic Hospital of Palermo.

“During this pandemic emergency, the retirement of many doctors, not always promptly replaced by new indispensable hires, has led to increasing difficulties in all sectors of medicine, including specialist medical-surgical activities. In this complex situation we are numerous – I agree with the president of the Order of Doctors of Rome, Antonio Magi – to offer our availability, experience and competence, remaining operational in our place for another two years beyond the current limit of seventy “, they write in a letter today in the column ‘Posta and answer ‘.

“This would allow – underline the primary doctors – on the one hand the efficiency useful to face the current criticality and on the other hand to support the entry and complete the training of young doctors. to 2025, when Italy will hopefully emerge from the Covid emergency – they ask – allowing us to voluntarily give our help on the health emergency front, we would be willing to give up the salary, receiving only the pension accrued in the seventieth year, therefore without no burden for the state coffers “, remark Antona, Battaglia, Mangialardi, Musumeci, Palasciano and Talarico. And they conclude: “This is our offer of help, which we naturally leave to the Government’s evaluation”.