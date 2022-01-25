Ford expands the Bronco range by launching the third version of its off-road SUV on the market: after the standard Bronco and the Bronco Sport, the Bronco Raptor, a variant that already features the Ranger and F-150 models of the Blue Oval. Several updates brought as a dowry by this version of the Bronco, which they go beyond the aesthetic aspect: let’s think about the redesign of the suspension and shock absorber system, or even the strengthening of the B and C pillars, up to the presence of larger drive shafts and an enhanced clutch.

All changes that impact the off-road character of the SUV, ideal in this version for off-road driving. In addition to the improvements mentioned above, Ford has also decided to put his hand to the engine offer: to push the Ford Bronco Raptor an engine 3.0-liter twin-turbo petrol V6, capable of delivering over 400 hp of maximum power, a specification that makes it the most powerful Bronco model ever. A ten-speed automatic transmission is offered as well, as well as a tailor-made exhaust system designed specifically for this version of the SUV. There are available to the driver seven different driving modesincluding the new Baja mode which optimizes high-speed performance in the desert and the Tow / Haul which increases towing capacity to more than 2,000kg.