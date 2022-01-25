Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic it is undoubtedly one of the most loved products that BioWare ever made, a game that has conquered millions of users and which has recently been confirmed as a real remake in development at Aspyr, on whose shoulders there is a weight of no small importance.

In the meantime, however, it would seem that another game dedicated to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is already in full swing, a project that it would seem to be followed neither by Bioware, nor by Electronic Arts.

The news would come by voice of Bespin Bulletin, defined as a “Star Wars insider” who became popular thanks to his various leaks related to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and several confirmed predictions over the years. Well, the well-known Bespin Bulletin talked about various Star Wars themed projects, between television series and video games.

More specifically, the leaker confirmed in a recent podcast that a new chapter of Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic is actually in development, although the development team that would be in charge of it has not been appointed, but on the other hand it has been necessary to specify that Electonic Arts it will have nothing to do with the project.

It would seem in fact that Lucasfilm has wanted to partially detach from EA, specifically by distributing its licenses to several other companies, one of which would be the one that is currently working on this new project

In short, for now the information we have about this new game of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic they are very little, but we are sure that this will already be enough to inflame the spirits of many users. That said, we remind you that for the moment we are talking only about rumors, so we advise you to treat them as such.