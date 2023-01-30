Football | Vinicius Junior is repeatedly the target of racist slurs – now the punishments await the shouters

Real Valladolid fans are facing a fine and a ban from matches in the Spanish football league.

Real Madrid’s Brazilian striker Vinicius Junior defamed Real Valladolid fans will be fined and banned from matches in the Spanish football league. The Spanish Sports Council CSD, which deals with the case, announced on Friday that it is punishing more than ten spectators for the events of the match played in December.

The home team’s fans shouted racist slurs at Vinicius Junior and objects were thrown at him.

The league filed a complaint with the authorities about the events of the match, which ended in a 2–0 victory for Real Madrid. Since then, the police have been investigating the case and looking for the culprits from the video and audio recordings provided by the league.

The police will continue their investigations before submitting their recommendations on sanctions, which could be fines of up to 4,000 euros and a one-year ban from sports events.

CDS also held an extraordinary meeting on Monday to deal with another abuse involving Vinicius Junior.

Last week, a doll dressed in a Vinicius shirt with the message “Madrid hates Real” was brought near Real Madrid’s training ground. The doll appeared before the Spanish Cup match against Real’s local rivals Atletico.

The culprits are identified with the help of traffic cameras and pictures published on social media.

The Spanish authorities investigated the racist statements of Atlético Madrid fans already last fall. Vinicius Junior was then slandered as a monkey, but in the end no charges could be brought against him.