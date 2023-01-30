For a moment we were afraid that everyone would soon be driving a Mercedes-AMG G 63 6×6, but fortunately for the parking it is not too bad. With the new rules for driving license B you are still not allowed to drive a Mercedes 6×6. The most famous powder seller in the Netherlands has therefore not obtained his C driving license for nothing.

For those who missed it: the European Commission wants to change the rules for driving licenses in 2023. With the new regulation you can drive any car with a driving license B where the maximum permissible weight (on license plate) does not exceed 4.25 tons. This limit is now still 3,500 kilos. Simply put: you will soon be allowed to drive heavier cars with your current driving licence.

The Mercedes G 63 6×6 is too heavy for driving license B

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 6×6 weighs 3,950 kilos, so you might think that soon everyone with a driving license B will be allowed to get behind the wheel of the six-wheeler. But unfortunately for those who were already looking for a nicely priced occasion: the maximum weight of the 6 × 6 is 4,600 kilos, 350 kilos too much for the new rules. Moreover, those things still cost around 1 million euros. Small detail.

And there are still some cars of which we secretly suspected that they could suddenly be driven with a driving license B – but unfortunately. You will also not be allowed to drive the cars below with a normal driver’s license, despite the new rules.

Ford Super Duty with the largest V8 engine

If you’re good friends with the local gas station owner, you might be interested in a Ford Super Duty with a 7.3-litre V8 engine. This is the largest eight-cylinder you can currently buy in a new car. The power of this petrol engine is 435 hp and the torque is 644 Nm. Don’t expect a race car: this pick-up is still a real workhorse.

Unfortunately, you cannot officially drive the Super Duty with a B driving license because the maximum permissible weight is too high. Unfortunately, this weight is also too high for the new rules. Incidentally, there are Super Duty’s to be found in the Netherlands that meet the requirements of the driving license B. These have often come to the Netherlands via a detour.

Some Hummer H1s

Not that we have many H1s in the Netherlands, but most of them were imported as small trucks with a maximum allowable weight of somewhere north of 4,250 kilos. There are a handful of copies in circulation with a maximum weight of exactly 3,500 kilos. So you can even drive this now with driving license B.

The new GMC Hummer EV

You will not see the GMC Hummer EV in the Netherlands with the current specifications. The huge electric SUV (or pick-up) weighs 4,100 kilograms, but the maximum permissible weight goes well over that. Maybe if there’s a version with a smaller battery; it could well be given a maximum permissible weight on registration of less than 4,250 kilos.

Tesla Cyber ​​Truck?

According to Tesla’s Dutch website, the Cybertruck has a payload of 3,500 pounds, which is already almost 1,600 kilograms. Add to that the weight of the Cybertruck itself and it will be exciting whether you will soon be allowed to drive this car with a driving license B. If the thing appears again and comes to the Netherlands, at least.

Photo Mercedes-AMG G63 6×6 via Wilbert