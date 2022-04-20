Football Tired of speculation, Zlatan Ibrahimović released a video about his ball skills: “I’ll decide when to quit”

The 40-year-old star striker’s contract with AC Milan ends this season.

Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic seems tired of speculating about continuing his career. On Wednesday, the veteran striker posted on his Twitter account videowhich provides a zlatan-like response to the speculation that has intensified during the spring.

“I decide when I stop just as if I decide the yellow ball hits you,” Ibrahimović wrote in the context of his video.

In the video, Ibrahimović shoots the first four white balls to the finish until it comes to the yellow ball. Its star striker fires directly at the camera lens.

40-year-old Ibrahimović’s contract with AC Milan in Italian Serie A ends this season. Estimates of the end of his career have accelerated due to repeated injuries, and the World Cup for the rest of the year will be played without Sweden.

At the end of March, the Swedish World Championships rose in the qualifiers against Poland. Swedish newspapers Aftonbladet and Express said Ibrahimović had stated at the time that he would continue his playing career for as long as he could.

Ibrahimovic has scored eight goals this season in Serie A. He has only been in 19 matches due to various injuries. AC Milan, the leader of the series, has played 33 matches.

Full minutes Ibrahimović last played on January 17, when Milan lost to Spezia 1-2 at home.

Aftonbladet said Italian sources claim that Ibrahimović’s next address would be found in Sweden and Hammarby, of which he is a co-owner.