Although it has long been possible to connect the Dual Sense from PS5 to a PC and enjoy hundreds of titles, one of the most criticized elements of the control is that it could only be updated through the new Sony console. Fortunately, this has changed today.

Through an official statement, it has been revealed that you can now download an application to your Windows 10 or 11 PC, and with this you will be able to update the DualSense whenever possible, without the need to use a PlayStation 5. However, it is important to mention that the controller must have all firmware updates, up to this point, for this to work.

To download the necessary application to your PC, you can do it from here. Similarly, your computer needs:

-Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11

-Storage space: 10 MB or more

-Screen resolution: 1024 × 768 or higher

-USB port Mandatory

Undoubtedly, news that will make many PlayStation and PC fans happy.

Editor’s note:

Considering that more and more people are choosing to play on PC with console controls, this was something that was going to happen sooner or later. Surely more than one person was annoyed that this option happened to this day, but at least they will no longer have to deal with complicated updates.

Via: PlayStation