Football | The football player who played in the Russian national team called Putin and Lukashenka a joke

Nadja Karpova, a soccer player currently playing in Spain, opened her verbal coffin after Putin and Lukashenko’s joint press conference.

Russian soccer player Nadja Karpova published an article on Instagram this week in which he barks at the Russian president Vladimir Putin and this Belarusian colleague Alexander Lukashenko.

“You are scumbags and outright thugs. You have committed genocide. You are the ones to be judged. You are not only toxic, but also ****ing fascists who have no place in today’s world,” Karpova wrote in Newsweek’s Instagram stories by.

“I hope you get what you deserve. Good always triumphs over evil,” he continued.

Karpova, 27, posted her update shortly after Putin and Lukashenko appeared at a joint press conference in Minsk on Monday.

Belarus the leader told at the event how he and Putin have an ongoing rivalry.

“The two of us are raiding partners, the most dangerous and poisonous people on this planet. There is only one thing we are arguing about: who is more than the other. Vladimir Vladimirovich says it’s me. I, on the other hand, already started to think that it was him,” Lukashenko said in what was most obviously meant to be sarcastic.

On Christmas Eve, it will be ten months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. One of the goals of Putin’s visit to Minsk is believed to have been that he tries to bind or pressure Lukashenko even more strongly into the war in Ukraine.

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin shook hands on Monday in Minsk.

of Spain Karpova, who plays professionally for Espanyol in the league, has criticized Putin and Russia’s war in Ukraine before.

He has called for similar courage from other Russian athletes.

“I can’t just watch this inhumanity and be silent. I don’t know what would happen if I were in Russia instead of Spain, but I feel that I have a special responsibility to speak publicly,” Karpova said in June.

Karpova has not received any playing time in the Spanish league this season. The forward has represented Russia in 12 A national matches, scoring three goals.