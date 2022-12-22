They remembered old times! Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida premiered the new chapter of their video podcast “Com FM”. They had Mario Hart as a guest and commented on his time on the extinct reality show “Combate”, a space that marked a before and after in competition programs on Peruvian TV. They also mentioned the juicy figures they received, even when they were sanctioned and could not step on the set. Korina Rivadeneira’s partner revealed that those years marked her life.

Mario Hart managed to make a name for himself in Peruvian entertainment by participating in the Marisol Crousillat program since 2011. He was chosen as captain of the green team and was one of the favorites as he was a partner at that time with Alejandra Baigorria. Despite this, the pilot planned to stay for a year at the most. In the end, he stayed longer because of the salary he was offered.

“I remember saying to him, ‘Dad, I have this. They are offering me this amount, I will see what it is about. I promise you a year, I save and when I’m well I start something’. I entered and, of course, a year it was no longer 4,500 dollars, it was a little more. As much as I wanted to go out, it was difficult because you already make a lifestyle for yourself and a rhythm”, he mentioned.

Mario Hart reveals how much he earned the first seasons of “Combate”. Photo: LR composition/ATV capture

Mario Hart talks about sanctions in “Combate”

Mario Hart realized that it was a great opportunity to save, since they deposited his full salary, even when he was sanctioned. “It was incredible because you left and they still paid you. They suspended you and they paid you, ”he said.

“People no longer knew what to do to get suspended because they suspended you and they paid you. They sent you home as punishment for two weeks and at the end of the month you would see your full salary,” added Mario Irivarren.

Fabianne Hayashida spoke about the difference in salaries

La ‘Chinita’ criticized the salary of “Combate” by mentioning that she was paid much less than her colleagues. “I earned a thousand dollars for several years” said the influencer. Fabianne earned five times less than Mario Irivarren. In the end, he managed to get his number increased, but he didn’t enjoy it very much, as he had to withdraw due to a shoulder injury.

Fabianne Hayashida retired from Combate in 2014 and has lived away from the small screen ever since. Photo: @fabiannehayashida/ Instagram

For his part, Irivarren said that he asked the general producer Marisol Crousillat for a raise when he found out the exuberant figure that they were going to give to more controversial future income. “I was the most emblematic at that time and I realized that I earned less, I went to ask for a raise and they told me that there was no money. I found out that Angie Jibaja was going to be there for a few months and they were going to pay her astronomical figures (…). I said to pay her if there is and we don’t have it, ”he said.