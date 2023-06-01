Football | Sevilla continued their winning streak in the Europa League final

José Mourinho’s AS Roma lost the game in the top flight. The coach wizard’s statistics included the first defeat in the finals of European competitions.

Seville beat AS Roma 4-1 in the final match of the Europa League in Budapest’s Puskas Arena. Sevilla played in the Europa League final for the seventh time and they have won them all.

After extra time, the score was tied at 1-1.

Lucas Ocampos, Erik Lamela, Ivan Rakitic and Gonzalo Montiel scored Sevilla’s goals in the penalty shootout. Sevilla’s only goal in regular time was scored by an AS Roma defender by Gianluca Mancini own goal.

Sevilla dominated the events of the game, but after recovering from injury in the starting line-up Paulo Dybala took advantage of AS Roma’s first chance in the 35th minute of the match. Mancini gave a sharp pass from the midfield, which Dybala quickly took control of and continued to face Yassine Bounoun into the back corner of the goal.

After AS Roma’s lead goal, Sevilla took control of the game more and more clearly. Fernando headed Ivan Rakitic’s corner kick into the goal in the 44th minute, and Rakitic headed it past the AS Roma goalkeeper Rui Patriciobut a snappy shot bounced off the post and back into the field.

Seville started the second half equalizing greedily and the trick was successful in ten minutes. Jesus Navas gave a strong cross from the right wing, which bounced off Mancini’s leg and into his own goal.

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho replaced the half-fit Dybala in the 67th minute, after which the game continued to be more and more clearly under Sevilla’s control.

Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos tried to fish for a penalty in the 77th minute, but the VAR check saved the defender by Roger Ibanez.

AS Roma substitute Andrea Belotti got to try to score in the 83rd minute by Lorenzo Pellegrini from the free kick, but the control slipped narrowly past the goal.

Both the teams played cautiously in the overtime tinged with interruptions.

In the match, Mourinho suffered the first defeat in the finals of the Euro competitions in his career.