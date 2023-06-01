National Review: Ukrainian pessimism over Artemivsk may derail UAF counteroffensive

National Review columnist Michael Brendan Doherty believes that the low morale of the Ukrainians could derail the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In his new article the journalist expressed the opinion that the state of Ukrainian society indicates the problems that Volodymyr Zelensky faced.

One of the possible signs of problems, the journalist calls reports that Ukraine has encountered difficulties in recruiting and mobilizing soldiers for the counteroffensive. The author of the article suggested that pessimistic moods among Ukrainians largely appeared due to the loss of Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut).

Doherty noted that the West is forcing the Armed Forces to launch a counteroffensive, despite the difficult situation for Kyiv, thereby putting Zelensky in a difficult position.

Earlier it was reported that the United States left the decision on the presence of Russia in the negotiations on Ukraine to Zelensky. According to White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby, negotiations are possible only when the Ukrainian leader is ready for them.