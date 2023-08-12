Football | Nousija-Luton got a cold ride in the Premier League – Carlton Morris scored a historic goal

Morris’ strike was Luton’s first top-flight goal in 31 years.

Football Returning to the English premier league level after a 31-year hiatus, Luton Town was beaten by Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League season opener.

Brighton punished the league winner with 4–1 goals. Luton’s only goal came by Carlton Morris penalty kick in the 81st minute.

He was responsible for Luton’s previous main league goal Julian Jameswhich hit the net for Notts County on 2 May 1992. The premier league level was then known as the 1st Division.

Notts County won the match 2–1 and, like Luton, were relegated to the 2nd division. The English premier league was named the Premier League the following season.

Brighton, who took a two-goal lead before Morris narrowed it down, answered for the goals on Saturday Solly March, João Pedro, Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson.

Fulham knocked Everton away By Bobby De Cordova-Reid by hitting 1–0. Odsonne Edouard on the other hand, he gave Crystal Palace a 1-0 away win over Sheffield United.

The third London club, West Ham, played a 1–1 draw as a guest of Bournemouth.

Saturday evening’s match between Newcastle and Aston Villa was 2-1 after the first half.