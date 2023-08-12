His game is over before it even starts. Due to market needs, Walid Cheddira missed the Coppa Italia match between Bari and Parma. In agreement with the club, the coach Mignani has preserved the 25-year-old Italian-Moroccan, who the Apulians are ready to sell after the best season of his career: 17 goals on his debut in B, 5 in the Coppa Italia (top scorer of the tournament) and the showcase of the World Cup in Qatar. The Emilian club is also interested, to which he will receive half of the proceeds. In the last cross at San Nicola, on 14 January, Cheddira scored two and a half goals against Buffon, dragging the red and whites towards a bombastic four-of-a-kind.

TOWARDS A

—

Today the head of the attacker born in Loreto is projected towards that Serie A faded in extremis against Cagliari two months ago. In the beginning Verona, Sassuolo, Empoli and Salernitana followed in his footsteps but in the last few hours it has become a two-way race: Cagliari, which would have proposed a onerous loan with the right of redemption, and Frosinone, who jumped to pole position by inserting the obligation in case of salvation . An agreement, however, is yet to be found, both on the formula and on the economic request. Which dances between 1 and 2 million immediately and another 6/7 for the definitive sale. The next few days will be decisive, with Bari replacing Diaw del Monza, who has already been tested for some time.