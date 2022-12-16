The Nikkei closed down by 1.87 percent, recording 27,527.12 points, the lowest closing level since the tenth of November. The index extended its losses and recorded the biggest drop in a day since October 11th. For the entire week, the index fell 1.3 percent.

The broader Topix index fell 1.2%, recording 1950.21, and fell 0.5% for the week.

Fast Retailing, owner of Uniqlo clothing, fell 3.51 percent, putting the most pressure on Nikkei despite the company announcing a stock split.

Chipmaker-related Tokyo Electron fell 4.47 percent, Advantest 3.15 percent, and technology investment group SoftBank fell 3.8 percent.

But Toshiba bucked the trend, rising 2.11% after a report said Japan Industrial Partners, its preferred bidder, would likely be able to secure 1.2 trillion yen ($1.46 billion) in financing from banks to carry out the company’s purchase.