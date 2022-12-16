León, Guanajuato.- Peru is going through a difficult political situation and social for what have been closed flights abroad and at least 12 Guanajuatenses is it so stranded in that country, informed the Secretary for Migrants and International Liaison, John Robert Hernández.

He referred that the consulate of Mexico in Peru has knowledge of 250 Mexicans who are in that countryunable to return because international flights were cancelled.

Of this number of Mexicans, he stated that at least 12 are from Guanajuato although there could be more than 12, and of this dozen, he reported that it has been possible to establish telephone contact with five of them.

He explained that the Guanajuatense with whom They have contact, they assured that for now they are wellaway from the areas of conflict and protest.

Plus they stay on contact with their families through the app WhatsApp which makes them feel safe so far.

However, the secretary extended the Secretariat telephone numbers in case of any incident to be able to be in direct contact.

“We are at your service at the Migrant Secretariat, please can you Find us at 52 473 4599794 at @migranteGto social networks we have videos from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Mexican Ambassador in Peru, we are here to serve you,” he noted.