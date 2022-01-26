A car that transforms into an aircraft has passed flight tests in Slovakia and received an Airworthiness Certificate from the Transport Authority after completing 70 hours of rigorous flight testing.

Klein Vision, the company responsible for the flying car, said that a pilot’s license is required to drive the vehicle and that commercialization of the “AirCar” should begin in 12 months, CNN reported.

The “AirCar” made a 35-minute test flight in June between Nitra airport and the capital Bratislava, in Slovakia. After landing, the aircraft transformed into a car and was driven through the streets to the center of the city. See the video here.

The flying car is powered by a 1.6-liter BMW engine and runs on regular fuel, sold at any gas station. The vehicle can fly to a maximum altitude of 18,000 feet (about 5.4 kilometers), according to Klein Vision.

There are other flying car projects under development, such as the PAL-V Liberty, a gyroplane that works as an automotive vehicle, by the Dutch company PAL-V. The vehicle has received a full certification base from the European Aviation Safety Agency, but has not yet completed the final stage of demonstrating compliance.

