US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed in parallel that they sent their responses by letter to Russian demands on the crisis in Eastern Europe. Both leaders agreed to reach out to dialogue, but without accepting Russia’s red line on the expansion of the Atlantic Alliance in Eastern Europe.

Russia is now the one who has the floor in the crisis unleashed on the Ukrainian border. The United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, confirmed that his country, through the US ambassador in Moscow, sent a letter to the Kremlin in response to Russian demands to solve the crisis in eastern Moscow. Europe.

Blinken assured that for his part the specific content of the letter will not be revealed and that he hopes that his Russian counterpart will do the same. Despite this, he advanced the general lines of his response. “We prefer diplomacy and we are prepared to advance where there are possibilities for communication,” said Blinken, who assured that in this way “a serious diplomatic path is established, if Russia so decides.”

In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, a Russian soldier attends a military exercise at the Golovenki training ground in Moscow region, Russia. © Alexei Ivanov/AP

What the United States made clear is that they do not accept the Russian demand that NATO not grow towards Eastern Europe and does not accept a hypothetical inclusion of Ukraine in the alliance. “The door of the Alliance is still open,” said the head of US diplomacy while leaving the way open to discuss other issues.

A joint response with NATO

The response of the United States came from the hand of the Atlantic Alliance itself. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed the response to Russia at a press conference in Brussels. The organization, in the voice of its general secretary, outlined three main points in the face of Russian demands.

In the first place, it responded negatively to the signing of an agreement on non-expansion to the east, in harmony with the US, the preponderant member of the alliance. He also called for establishing military lines of communication, reestablishing missions in Moscow and Brussels, and opening a new civilian telephone line for “emergency use.”

We have now conveyed our proposals to #russia. #BORN firmly believes that tensions & disagreements must be resolved through dialogue & diplomacy, not through force or the threat of force. https://t.co/4dQcLYEsK6 — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 26, 2022



“A political solution is still possible, but then of course Russia has to commit in good faith to de-escalate and sit down and really make an effort to find a way where we can find a political solution. We have made our proposals. We are ready.” to listen to these Russian concerns and to make reciprocal efforts to find a way forward,” Stoltenberg said.

In relation to this de-escalation, it was also requested to withdraw the forces of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia. “Russia should refrain from coercive force positioning, aggressive rhetoric, and malign activities directed against allies and other nations. Russia should also withdraw its forces from Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, where they are deployed without the consent of these countries,” Soltenberg said.

Russia will study the proposals

Once the news was known, Russia assured that it will study the measures proposed by its counterpart in this conflict. “We will read them, we will study them. The partners studied our proposals for almost a month and a half,” said Alexsandr Grushkó, Russia’s deputy foreign minister.

The Russian Navy’s guided missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov takes part in drills in the Barents Sea, Russia, in this still image taken from a video released on January 26, 2022. © Russian Defense Ministry/Via Reuters

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that he expected a “constructive” response to his demands. “If there is no constructive response, and the West continues its ‘aggressive course,’ as the president said, we will take appropriate responsive action,” he said.

Both parties accuse each other of having a belligerent attitude in the conflict. NATO views with concern the sending of more than 10,000 soldiers to the border with Ukraine given the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Russia, for its part, assures that NATO and the United States threaten its natural space of influence, which is consistent with the limits of the former Soviet Union.

With EFE and Reuters