A huge alligator has caused concern in the community of Temple Terrace, Florida. Although it is located in a fenced area, they report that there is a huge hole in one of the doors, which is why Residents have been fearful of the possibility that it could escape and cause harm to a passerby.
The middle News Nation Now, shared a series of images in which the enormous reptile can be seen resting in an area full of rubble. When they approached the area to learn more about the case, they discovered that the inhabitants had committed an action that is considered illegal in the Sunshine Statethey have been feeding the animal.
According to the testimony of construction crews near the area where the alligator is located, People have been feeding the reptile, which is why it has remained there for a long time. However, it is not clear when it arrived at the site or if state wildlife officials have been notified of its presence.
What to do if you encounter an alligator in Florida?
Alligators are common in Florida, which is why The state has legislation on the matter. focused on maintaining the safety of both humans and animals, and provides a series of recommendations to avoid accidents:
- Don't underestimate your speed. Although many do not know it, alligators are not only fast in the water, but also on land, so if one approaches you aggressively, it is best to run quickly in a straight line.
- Be especially careful during the month of April, Their mating season is approaching, in which females are especially dangerous if they detect someone near their nests.
- Don't try to feed themalligators could lose their natural fear of humans and associate them with food, just as is happening in the Temple Terrace community.
- Do not swim in waters where alligators are likely to be present, especially at night, since these animals usually hunt at that time.
- Keep children and pets away from water where there may be alligators.
