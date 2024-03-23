Florida is one of the states with the greatest diversity of flora and fauna in the United States. Although this can be very attractive for visitors, the reality is that locals have to learn to live with the species, many of them dangerous. In fact, An alligator is causing terror in a famous neighborhood as a result of a mistake made by the residents.

A huge alligator has caused concern in the community of Temple Terrace, Florida. Although it is located in a fenced area, they report that there is a huge hole in one of the doors, which is why Residents have been fearful of the possibility that it could escape and cause harm to a passerby.

The middle News Nation Now, shared a series of images in which the enormous reptile can be seen resting in an area full of rubble. When they approached the area to learn more about the case, they discovered that the inhabitants had committed an action that is considered illegal in the Sunshine Statethey have been feeding the animal.

According to the testimony of construction crews near the area where the alligator is located, People have been feeding the reptile, which is why it has remained there for a long time. However, it is not clear when it arrived at the site or if state wildlife officials have been notified of its presence.

It should be remembered that in Florida it is illegal to both feed and kill alligators without a permit. The state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission provides as the first recommendation not to disturb or approach these animals and contact the authorities if you encounter one outside the expected area or if it has signs of aggression.

For now the animal has not represented a danger. Photo:Gettyimages Share

What to do if you encounter an alligator in Florida?

Alligators are common in Florida, which is why The state has legislation on the matter. focused on maintaining the safety of both humans and animals, and provides a series of recommendations to avoid accidents: