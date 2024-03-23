The Russian Soyuz spacecraft successfully took off today, Saturday, toward the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, according to what the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos) announced.

On board the spacecraft, Marina Vasilievskaya becomes the first Belarusian astronaut in history.

The agency said, in a statement, that “the Soyuz spacecraft took off from the Baikonur cosmodrome” in the Kazakh steppes at 12:36 GMT, explaining that placing the spacecraft in orbit “went according to the originally drawn up plans.”

The Soyuz spacecraft was initially scheduled to be launched on Thursday, but the process was disrupted in the last moments while the missile was on the launch pad, and was postponed until Saturday.

Yuri Borisov, head of Roscomos, said that the cancellation of the first liftoff was due to a “decrease in voltage in the chemical current source” of the Soyuz spacecraft.

The spacecraft's crew consists of American astronaut Tracy Dyson, veteran Russian astronaut Oleg Novitsky, and Marina Vasilevskaya, the first Belarusian female astronaut, who is 33 years old.

Shortly after takeoff, Novitsky confirmed that “everything is fine on board the vehicle,” according to video footage broadcast live by Roscosmos.

At the end of a long journey lasting about 50 and a half hours, the Soyuz spacecraft is expected to dock on Monday at 15.10 GMT with the “Preach” module, which is in turn linked to the “Naoka” module docked with the Russian part of the International Space Station, according to what “Roscosmos” reported.