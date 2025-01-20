After 471 days of war, this Sunday it began the ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas and with it the Palestinian militia has already freed the first three hostages of the 33 who appear in that pact. It is about Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damarithree girls aged 24, 28 and 31 who were handed over in a central square in Gaza City by the armed wing of Hamas, shortly after 4:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. local time).

As the images that have been spread on social networks of the events show, The three young women have arrived there surrounded by militiamen who were guarding the vehicle in which they were. Some of them were even on the roof of the car. With their release, they have been handed over to a Red Cross team that has taken them to a point where they have already been escorted by an elite Army force to Israeli territory.

The images have also arrived even to the women’s own parents. One of them, the father of Romi Gonen, who was kidnapped during the attack on the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, has been very emotional. This could be seen in a video that the state of Israel itself shared on its X account, formerly Twitter, where it can be seen as the progenitor He jumps for joy and throws his hands over his head. for the emotion.

Another video shared by Israeli forces shows how the three mothers of the young women, who are in an Israeli meeting center to be able to reunite with them, have also been able to see these images that their daughters have already been released.

Red Cross sources have indicated to the American network CNN that, in principle, The three hostages are in good health.pending subsequent examinations. “The Red Cross organization declared that it has already received the three Israeli kidnapped women and is heading to the military forces and the Shin Bet in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli Army announced on its X social network account.

The Army, minutes later, confirmed that the three hostages had met by an elite force of the Israeli Army to ensure their safe return to Israel. In addition, the Israeli Defense Forces themselves have published an image in which Emily Damari can be seen in apparent good health and with her mother. “Emily is finally back where she belongs: safe in her mother’s arms, still smiling and stronger than ever”they have highlighted on their X account, formerly Twitter.

The three civilians are already in their country. The military had asked the mothers of the hostages to went to a military base close to the Gaza border to meet them again. The hostages will undergo a new medical examination here and from there they will go to the Sheba hospital in Tel Aviv.