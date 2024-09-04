Through Amazon you can buy a pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro earphones which are back on sale at the lowest price ever, with a 56% discount (-130€ compared to the recommended price). To not miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The recommended price is €229. The current price is the lowest ever and is only available in two colors. The other versions of the earphones are at higher prices. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Features of Google Earphones
The Google Pixel Buds Pro offer the Silent Seal technologya type of active noise cancellation that adapts to where you are to effectively eliminate external sounds. It has double the bandwidth so you can make clearer calls. It also has speakers with custom 11mm drivers and a volume equalizer.
This model of earphones is water resistantso they can be used safely even when it rains or when you sweat because you are training. It supports voice commands with Google Assistant, to ask for directions, respond to messages, control music and more.
