



This Tuesday the departure of Rui Silva from Betis was made official. The goalkeeper is transferred to Sporting de Portugal, becoming the second exit of the winter market for Betis since the signing of Assane Diao for Como had previously been closed. The green-and-white youth player has not taken long to make an impact at his new club since Today he scored his first goal for the Italian team in his second game with Cesc Fàbregas’ team and in his premiere as a starter.

Assane, who left at Betis eleven and a half million euros (for 80% of his rights), he already had the opportunity to debut last Friday at Lazio-Como. The attacker of 19 years He replaced the injured Nico Paz in the 20th minute of the game. Four days later and Against Milan he saw the goal for the first time. Assane opened the scoring in the 60th minute of the match, starting from the right wing and looking for a space to take a strong shot that beat Maignan. However, his team failed to win as the Rossoneri managed to come back from the game to take the three points at stake with goals from Theo Hernández and Rafael Leao (1-2).

Before leaving for the Italian team, Assane Diao participated in 19 games this campaign (eight from the Conference League, ten from the League and one from the Copa del Rey) with Betis managing to score two goals.