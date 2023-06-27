Fires | The detached house was destroyed in a fire in Lohja

According to the rescue service, there were no injuries in the fire.

About A 200-square-meter detached house was destroyed in a fire in Lohja on Tuesday, according to the West Uusimaa Rescue Department.

The rescue service received an alert on Lohja Alikyläntie on Tuesday morning.

According to the Itä-Uusimaa rescue service, there were no people in the house at the time of the incident.

Extinguishing, clearing and damage control is estimated to continue well into Tuesday evening. The cause of the fire is being investigated.