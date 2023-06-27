Tuesday, June 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | The detached house was destroyed in a fire in Lohja

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Fires | The detached house was destroyed in a fire in Lohja

According to the rescue service, there were no injuries in the fire.

About A 200-square-meter detached house was destroyed in a fire in Lohja on Tuesday, according to the West Uusimaa Rescue Department.

The rescue service received an alert on Lohja Alikyläntie on Tuesday morning.

According to the rescue service, there were no injuries in the fire. According to the Itä-Uusimaa rescue service, there were no people in the house at the time of the incident.

Extinguishing, clearing and damage control is estimated to continue well into Tuesday evening. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

#Fires #detached #house #destroyed #fire #Lohja

See also  One in four new cars is now fully electric
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Former police officer sentenced to 11 years for taking bribes in the form of disks for a car

Former police officer sentenced to 11 years for taking bribes in the form of disks for a car

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result