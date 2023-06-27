In Moscow, an ex-policeman was sentenced to 11 years for taking bribes in the form of disks for a car

The Tverskoy Court of Moscow sentenced a former policeman to 11 years in a strict regime colony in a case of taking bribes. This was reported to Lente.ru by Olga Vradiy, senior assistant to the head of the regional head office of the TFR.

According to the department, the person involved, while holding the position of head of one of the departments of the internal affairs bodies in the Moscow region, received bribes from two Russians in the form of money and wheel disks for cars. The amount of illegal remuneration amounted to 1.3 million rubles.

During the investigation of the case, 30 interrogations and confrontations were held. One of the bribe-givers received three years probation.

