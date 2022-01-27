Thursday, January 27, 2022
Fires More than ten residents were evacuated from the service house due to an apartment fire in Raisio

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2022
in World
The fire was confined to the apartment and personal injuries were avoided.

Southwest Finland A total of 13 residents were evacuated from the service house in Raisio on the night between Wednesday and Thursday due to a fire in the apartment.

According to the rescue service, the fire was confined to the apartment and personal injuries were avoided.

“A staff representative who was there at this time of night started the initial fire extinguishing with a powder fire extinguisher, but it didn’t help. It limited the fire a bit, but more robust means were needed, ”said the firefighter on duty. Marko Ahtikivi To STT.

The emergency center received an alarm about the fire shortly after midnight. The burned apartment is not habitable, but replacement premises were found in the building and no temporary accommodation was needed.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. When the fire started, there was a male resident born in the 1950s in the room who escaped from the room itself.

